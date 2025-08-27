Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,765 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,158,197.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,899.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $437,060.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,033.52. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,538. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

