Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $454.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $457.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.