Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

PAYO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Payoneer Global by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 377,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

