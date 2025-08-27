Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $761.57 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $763.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $716.99 and a 200-day moving average of $661.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.