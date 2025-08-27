Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,464,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,564 shares of company stock worth $9,757,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 203.28, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.