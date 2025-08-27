Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

