Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 654.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.88% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $64,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

