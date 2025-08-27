nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,010.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 286,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

