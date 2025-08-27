Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 109,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 105,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

