Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 109,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 105,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
