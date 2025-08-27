NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Director Michael Lewis Sells 2,013 Shares of Stock

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $20,794.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 135,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,258.47. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NPK International Stock Up 0.2%

NPKI opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPKI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of NPK International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

