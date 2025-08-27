NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) CEO Matthew Lanigan Sells 68,896 Shares

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $712,384.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NPK International Stock Performance

NPKI opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. NPK International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $873.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NPK International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

