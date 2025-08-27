Note Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Note Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

