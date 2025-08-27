Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHE opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

