Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

