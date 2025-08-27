NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 458,785 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 116,972 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 168,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

