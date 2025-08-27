nCino Inc. $NCNO Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,994 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $73,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 3.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 7.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a PEG ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $83,118.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,356.35. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.