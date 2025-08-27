Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 15th

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Mvb Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mvb Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Mvb Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.01. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

Mvb Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

