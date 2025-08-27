Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,428 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MCO opened at $511.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.14. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

