Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3%

MIRM opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,201,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,224,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 145,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.