Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

