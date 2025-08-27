Michael Andersen Sells 1,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SSD opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SSD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.