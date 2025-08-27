MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 150,412 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1,621.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 33.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 489.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. Allegiant Travel Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2015 guidance at 2.250- EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -2.750–1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

