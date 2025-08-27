Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Cut by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

