Mark Goines Sells 20,000 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,047.83. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Life360 Stock Performance
Life360 stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 3.46. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $91.55.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Life360 by 2,938.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
