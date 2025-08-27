Mark Goines Sells 20,000 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,047.83. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 3.46. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Life360 by 2,938.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

