Marine Petroleum Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.9%
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.04.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.