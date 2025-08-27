Marine Petroleum Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.