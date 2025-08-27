ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

