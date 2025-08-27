Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $424.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of -1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $426.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 68,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $364.04 per share, for a total transaction of $24,979,696.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,859,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. The trade was a 3.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,380.40. This trade represents a 79.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 301,740 shares worth $109,461,331. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

