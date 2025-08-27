Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

