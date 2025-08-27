L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,555,071 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.