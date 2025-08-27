Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

KRUS stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $964.30 million, a PE ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

