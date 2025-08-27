Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $638.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 29.33%.The company had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 333,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 534,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.