Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 856,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 265,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.