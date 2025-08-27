Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,723 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. $RMBI

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

