Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 71.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 840,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,157 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 364,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Woodmark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $23,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $977.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

