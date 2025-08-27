Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 418.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management grew its holdings in Autoliv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 334,716 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $25,749,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 556,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 235,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.9%

Autoliv stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

