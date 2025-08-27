Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

