Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 621.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,324 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Amentum worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

