Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MYR Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MYR Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in MYR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MYR Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.17. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

