Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $227,335.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067.57. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

