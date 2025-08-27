Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $605,000 Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 323.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 894,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

eBay Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

