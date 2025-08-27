JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

