Jane Street Group LLC Sells 73,298 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,298 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

