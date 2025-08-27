JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

JAKKS Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

