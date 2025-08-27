JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
JAKKS Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
