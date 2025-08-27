iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $368.05 and last traded at $366.71, with a volume of 107640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,859,000 after buying an additional 985,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

