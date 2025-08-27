iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

