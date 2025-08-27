IREN (IREN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $171.9510 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Trading of IREN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 30.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

