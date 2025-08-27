Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Scott Cook Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) Director Scott Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

