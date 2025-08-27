Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Scott Cook Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Scott Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.