Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,719 shares of company stock worth $80,546,996. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

