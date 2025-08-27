Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

