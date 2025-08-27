Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $70,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,147 shares of company stock worth $10,067,740 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $941.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $968.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $867.16 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

